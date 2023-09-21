North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say their firefighters were called out at 7.14pm last night (September 21) to rubbish on fire in a play park in Byland Avenue in Heworth in York.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Huntington has been called to a rubbish fire on a play area.

"The crew used a bucket of water and a knapsack sprayer to extinguish.

"The cause is believed to be deliberate."