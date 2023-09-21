The alert for the Upper River Ouse affects riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including Kings Staith, Queens Staith, and South Esplanade.

They say fooding is possible at Riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including Kings Staith, Queens Staith, and South Esplanade from 5am today (September 21).

Weather forecasters say that in the wake of Hurricane Nigel, showers will continue to fall into Thursday and further showers are expected into the weekend, which may keep river levels high for a few days.

An agency spokesman said: "We will continue to monitor levels closely.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water."