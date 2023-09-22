The day-long festival in the ‘artists garden’ behind York Art Gallery will feature live music, food and dance from around the world that will celebrate York’s diversity, says organiser Shamim Eimaan.

Mela festivals began in South India - the word means 'gathering' in Hindi - but have become common in major cities across the UK.

But this will be the first time one has ever been held in York.

"So we are catching up a bit!" Shamim admitted. "But this is going to be a joyous day, something that has never happened in York before!"

The day-long event, from 10am – 5pm, will see Bhutanese dancers sharing an open-air stage behind the art gallery with a Ukrainian choir, Japanese-style drummers, Windrush poets and a Chinese music ensemble.

An Indian Tabla drummer (Image: Supplied)

There will be an all-female Bollywood dance class; a folk dance by local Travellers and - so traditional British culture is not neglected - a performance by the Ebor Morris dancers.

Throughout the day, a Bollywood-style DJ will entertain the crowd between performances.

Shamim, who came to the UK as a child more than 50 years ago when her family was exiled from Uganda by the dictator Idi Amin - along with thousands of other Asian families - said York had a diverse group of ethnic minority communities.

Many kept a low profile - but the Mela would give them a chance to shine, she said.

"York is a beautiful city, and it has many different communities with cultures that are not always visible," Shamim said. "This will be a chance for them to share that culture."

Kaminari UK Taiko drummers (Image: Supplied)

As well as music, food and fun, there will also be a strong health theme.

That's because many vulnerable communities in the UK are known to have poorer health outcomes, Shamim says.

To try to reach them, local health organisations will have stands at the event.

They will include the York Medical Group, Nimbuscare, York CVS, the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), City of York Council's health trainers, and many more.

Sarah Coltman-Lovell of the NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), which is one of the main sponsors of the event, said: “We are delighted to work with partners across the York Health and Care Partnership to organise our first multicultural Health Mela in York.

“It’s a celebration of our communities and the shared goal of better health and wellbeing.”

Members of the York-based East Asian Ensemble will perform at the Mela (Image: Supplied)

Shamin said the final preparations were now being made for the event.

“We’re super excited,” she said. “It’s the first-ever York health mela, and a real chance to celebrate different communities coming together.”

Entry to the event on Sunday is free and there is no need to book – though you will need to pay for food and drink.

You can see the full programme at eimaanccs.co.uk/york-health-mela