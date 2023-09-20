North Yorkshire Police say officers were on a routine patrol in Scarborough at around 3pm yesterday (September 19) and received information that a man suspected of being linked to drugs was active in the town centre.

A force spokesperson said: “A plain clothed police officer identified the suspect who was inside a pub in Hackness Road.

“Further officers arrived, and they attempted to apprehend the suspect who then pulled out a knife from his trousers.

“Thankfully, the quick actions from the officers brought the situation to a safe conclusion and the knife was recovered.”

Police detained the suspect for a search and found multiple pre-packaged sealed bags containing what officers suspected to be cannabis as well as a large quantity (over 60 in total) of wraps which contained what they believed to be cocaine.

A force spokesperson said a set of digital scales, believed to be used in connection with drug supply, was recovered from the man’s rucksack during a search.

The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A and class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon. He was later charged with the offences and remanded in custody to appear tomorrow (September 21) at York Magistrates Court.