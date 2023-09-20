North Yorkshire Police have put out a traffic alert warning drivers that they're currently dealing with a serious crash in Selby area on the A63 between Monk Fryston and Hambleton.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "The road is closed and is expected to be for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible."

It's due to an accident between Austfield Lane and Fox Lane.

More to follow.