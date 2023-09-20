A CAR has overturned on a major road through Yorkshire.
There are reports coming in that a car has overturned on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire with one lane closed southbound from junction 43 the Aberford By Pass to junction 42 for the A63 at Selby Fork.
One lane of three is closed and drivers are being warned to expect possible delays.
More to follow.
