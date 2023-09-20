North Yorkshire Police say officers were in Knaresborough on a routine patrol at ST James Retail Park shortly before 1pm today (September 20) when they were alerted to a shop theft which had just happened at a nearby store.

A member of the public directed officers to four people who were running from the area.

A force spokesperson said: “Police were hot on their heels and had three detained within five minutes.

“There was one outstanding suspect and extensive police resource which included a police dog unit, roads policing officers and response officers were sent the area.

“One of the officers who was assigned to the search needed to use the bathroom, so he made a quick trip into the nearby McDonalds.

“The officer couldn’t believe his luck when he walked in and spotted a person who matched the description of the outstanding suspect.”

North Yorkshire Police say two men in their 20s, a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. They are currently in police custody.