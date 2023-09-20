The award ceremony which has been dubbed as the “Curry Oscars”, is the biggest event in the Asian culinary calendar.

The list of over 200 venues across the country will now be whittled down to the top one hundred by online votes from members of the public, which will decide the finalists.

These will then be assessed by a panel of judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), who will determine category winners.

The full list of local establishments can be viewed online.

York restaurant shortlisted in Asian Curry Awards 2023

Located in the historical city of York on Fossgate, Everest Gurkha has been shortlisted in the Asian Curry Awards 2023.

On its website, it says: “Himalayan Nepalese Chulo offers a holistic experience reflecting traditional cuisine (Nepali Khana) of pure Nepali quality and taste.

“Every food item is prepared by our expert chief and served with a smile by a keen service member.”

Meanwhile, on Tripadvisor it has been highly reviewed with a current rating of 4.5/5 out of 379 reviews.

One customer said: “been here twice, both times have been amazing. i always get the thali set menu!! it’s my favourite and it has everything included like lentil soup, chickpeas, curry, rice, yogurt and tomato purée.

“My boyfriend got the spicy challenge and it didn’t fail to meet expectations! delicious and certainly a challenge in terms of spice! the service is always great and the waitress we had was really friendly! 10/10”

ACF chairman Yawar Khan said: “We’re seeing some remarkable innovation by pioneering restaurateurs, adapting to challenging trading conditions and more sophisticated customer preferences.

“Afternoon chai, weekend brunch, more use of quality local produce – especially seafood and game, are now being widely served.”

Curry lovers can now vote for their favourite on the Asian Curry Awards website.

The winners will be revealed at a gala dinner and presentation ceremony, hosted by BBC news presenter Samantha Simmonds.

It will be held at the Grosvenor House in London on Sunday, November 19.