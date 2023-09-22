York Montessori Nursery received an Ofsted inspection on June 26 this year and the report has just been published.

The inspection report says the nursery, in Hospital Fields Road, Fulford, which was rated 'good' in its previous inspection, now 'requires improvement'.

But bosses at the nursery told The Press they "completely reject" Oftsed's requires improvement judgement, claiming it was "seriously flawed, factually inaccurate and misleading".

The Ofsted report said staff at the Montessori were "kind, caring and friendly", adding they have good relationships with children and know how to promote the wellbeing of youngsters.

Children's behaviour was found to be positive and they "responded well to the praise offered by staff".

The inspector found that staff who work with babies knew how to "build secure foundations for future learning".

However, the report said that "staff do not consistently ensure areas used by children are safe".

READ NEXT:

More than 52,000 on hospital waiting lists in York and Scarborough

YORK: 'Significant' changes at hospital trust after report

YORK: Yorkshire Water reveals agreement over Granary Estate

There were weaknesses in risk assessment procedures - while risks in the outdoor area were identified and logged, the information was not always shared with other staff, the report claimed.

However, the management team monitored accidents and took action to try to prevent them reoccurring, it added.

It said a number of supply staff, brought in due to staff shortages, were "responsive to children and have warm interactions", but they were "not aware of children's next steps or learning needs".

"In contrast to this, other staff share detailed knowledge about their key children," the report adds.

"For example, they provide one-to-one support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities."

The manager and staff had good partnerships with parents and other professionals.

Ofsted said the nursery's arrangements for safeguarding were 'effective'.

"They provide staff with regular child protection training to help them maintain a robust knowledge of safeguarding procedures," the reports said.

The nursery followed safe recruitment procedures, and all staff were subject to enhanced disclosure and barring service checks.

Children were supervised effectively, "which helps to keep them safe".

But the report said the nursery needed to:

improve staff understanding of how to identify and manage risks in areas used by children

improve staff deployment to ensure children's needs are met consistently

ensure all staff are aware of children's individual learning goals

A Montessori spokesperson said: “York Montessori Nursery completely rejects Ofsted’s recent inspection judgement of ‘requires improvement’ as seriously flawed, factually inaccurate and misleading.

“We are currently challenging this report through Ofsted’s formal complaints procedures, and we will exhaust all opportunities to challenge it.

“We are very grateful to our staff and the children’s families and carers for all their support at this time.”

York Montessori Nursery has 132 children on its roll and places for 69 children up to the age of four.

It employs 21 members of childcare staff.

The Ofsted report can be read here.