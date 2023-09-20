Applications are now open and any child transferring from primary school to secondary school next year must apply for a place by October 31.

In North Yorkshire, parents can list up to five schools in order of preference on their common application form. They are advised to include their child’s catchment school as one of those five to maximise the chances of obtaining a place.

Those applying will be offered a place on March 1, 2024.

North Yorkshire Council says last year’s school admission figures revealed a total of 89.84 per cent secured their first preference, with 96.4 per cent of all families in the county who requested a school place receiving an offer from the authority for one of their top three preferences of secondary school.

The council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “There is always a high demand for school places and we do our utmost to ensure that children are offered a place at their preferred primary or secondary school.

“If parents apply online it will help with the efficiency of the process, and if they can include their child’s catchment school in their application we are more likely to be able to meet their wishes.”

More details on how to apply can be found at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/SecondarySchoolApplications