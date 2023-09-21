Ricky James Helstrip, 32, was also banned from driving for 20 months after he was convicted of two drug driving offences.

His solicitor Andrew Craven said the pandemic had sent him into a “morass of despair and depression” but he was now trying to rebuild his life.

Helstrip, of Acomb, pleaded guilty to sending malicious communications and cocaine driving. He denied failure to produce a sample when in charge of a vehicle on another occasion, but was convicted in his absence when he failed to attend his trial. He also pleaded guilty to failure to surrender to his bail.

York magistrates made him subject to a six-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does a rehabilitative programme and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities.

He was also ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge and made subject to a two-year restraining order banning him from contacting his ex-partner or going to her home street.

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said Helstrip’s relationship had broken down and in October 2022, he made phone calls to her during which he made death threats.

In one call he said: “You are mine and mine only” and in another he said “he was going to kill her and slit her throat” and get others to “watch her bleed out”, said Mr Butterworth.

On February 17 this year, police stopped Helstrip at the wheel of a car. A blood test gave a cocaine reading that was three times the legal limit.

On March 19, police saw him in a vehicle again, and suspecting him of breaking the drink and drug driving laws, asked him to give a blood sample. He deliberately refused, said Mr Butterworth.

Mr Craven said on the second occasion, Helstrip had known the blood sample would come back positive because he had been taking drugs. He had long had a drug problem and mainly took cannabis.

The driving ban would not help his window cleaning business.

Before the pandemic, Helstrip had built up the business to the point where it was doing well. But he couldn’t work during the lockdowns and as a self-employed person didn’t get the help employed people did from the Government, said Mr Craven.

Coming out of the pandemic, he was struggling on benefits and had a growing addiction to cocaine and crack cocaine.

That led to the breakdown of his relationship and although he had not had a formal diagnosis of depression, he had tried to take his own life twice.

He was now trying to turn his life around, get himself clean of drugs and rebuild his business. He still lived on benefits and was sofa surfing, not having his own home.