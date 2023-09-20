On static display on the historic turntable in the museum’s Great Hall, visitors will be able to see the locomotive in all its glory with a 360-degree view for free and daily from 10am to 5pm throughout the school half term.

The display is the engine's final visit to the museum during its centenary year. Flying Scotsman was last displayed on the turntable in 2016.

READ MORE:

Visitors can also take a journey back in time through the locomotive’s greatest moments over the last 100 years in the multisensory Flying Scotsman VR experience.

A cast of historic figures take visitors through the Flying Scotsman’s story including the British Empire Exhibition, 100mph record-breaking run and journeys around North America and Australia.

The free centenary exhibition Flying Scotsman: 100 Years, 100 Voices will also be on display in the museum’s North Shed, which explores the human side of the locomotive’s legacy.

Judith McNicol, Director of the National Railway Museum said: “Flying Scotsman’s centenary is a fantastic opportunity for the public to see this world-famous locomotive, and we’re delighted that it will be on display on the turntable during the busy half term season. Visitors will be given a rare 360-degree view of the locomotive each day as part of a free museum admission ticket.”

Throughout the October half term, the museum’s largest ever family-focused interactive experience Wonderlab: The Bramall Gallery, will be open after welcoming over 23,000 visitors since it opened in the summer.

The interactive gallery features 18 exciting hands-on exhibits which aim to inspire and spark curiosity in railways and engineering.

During half term, visitors will be able to see a live science show as part of the general entry ticket, including new show Streamlined by Design, that investigates the force of air resistance and how shape affects speed.

On October 25, a Network Rail supported workshop, Full Steam Ahead will explore the important role of rail engineers and other crucial jobs in the industry through hands-on activities. Visitors will learn about the innovative ideas and technologies shaping the future of the railways, while hearing from people working in the industry.

Museum bosses say the events and locomotive visit aim to celebrate the 100 years since Flying Scotsman entered service.

After appearing in York, it will return to its birthplace of Doncaster on November 11 and 12, on the next stop in its centenary programme.

Over the festive period from December 16 December to January 2, Flying Scotsman will visit Locomotion in Shildon for a special centenary festival sponsored by CrossCountry, where the locomotive will be in light steam outside of the museum.

The Flying Scotsman centenary programme has been generously supported by Hornby Hobbies (Lead Sponsor) and has also been made possible thanks to the National Heritage Memorial Fund and Players of the Peoples Postcode Lottery.

For more information about Flying Scotsman’s return to the National Railway Museum, please visit: www.railwaymuseum.org.uk/flying-scotsman/centenary-programme/flying-scotsman-returns

To book tickets for Flying Scotsman VR experience, please visit: www.railwaymuseum.org.uk/whats-on/flying-scotsman-vr

To book tickets for Wonderlab: The Bramall Gallery, please visit: www.railwaymuseum.org.uk/whats-on/wonderlab-bramall-gallery