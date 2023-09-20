The brand new raceday means a new music act to the Knavesmire, direct from London's West End, the world's favourite George Michael celebration! "Fastlove".

A live band will accompany the upbeat hits made famous in the WHAM years or the soul classics from a glittering solo career. The musical aspect of the event will come live from the stage, just to the South of the Knavesmire Stand, after the final race.

Seven races offering £200,000 in total prize money, are headlined by the Vickers Bet Stakes, a sprint handicap itself worth £60,000, which race course bosses say demonstrates its competitive nature by all the runners having already won over the distance of five furlongs.

Further support from Jigsaw Sports Branding, Rio Steakhouse and the European Breeders’ Fund combine to make for a fascinating day for followers of the thoroughbred.

Away from the track, racegoers can follow the Frankie Dettori Selfie Trail, or pose for the 360-degree selfie camera or in front of the flower wall.

The equine ambassador to the racecourse, Remy, returns to give racegoers a chance to meet a real racehorse, enjoying his new career with equine charity, New Beginnings.

The Flying Frankie pub will serve the special Ebor IPA, priced at £5.90, with the York Kitchen Café offering “A pie, chips & pint” for £10. Other racegoers will look forward to the East Coast seafood platters.

Add in eight big screens and a punters panel before racing, all for an advanced booked price starting at just £7 for Clocktower Enclosure (U18s free to all public areas), a great day is promised.