From an isolated but idyllic venue in Richmond to the perfect stop-off after a hike in Skipton, where is your perfect spot?

Here is a selection of North Yorkshire’s prettiest country pubs to enjoy a roast dinner according to their Google reviews.

Some of the prettiest country pubs for a roast dinner in North Yorkshire

The Fauconberg

Location: Thirsk Bank, Coxwold, York, YO61 4AD

Rating: 4.6/5

One visitor who was looking for a gluten-free roast dinner said: “Lovely Sunday lunch, also catered for gluten-free no problem.

"Relaxed atmosphere with lots of different rooms and candles in the tables. Great service and welcoming atmosphere, will definitely go again!”

Tan Hill Inn

Location: Long Causeway, Richmond, DL11 6ED

Rating: 4.4/5

Dubbed the highest pub in the British Isles, this person posted: “Don't know about rooms, but location, beer and food was excellent.

"Sunday Roast was amazing. Also been back for mid-week lunch. If you're really hungry get the Yorkshire pudding with either sausage or vegetarian sausages on mash in it. Also a side of vegetables and extra gravy. More than you can eat!”

Carpenters Arms

Location: 1 Church View, Felixkirk, Thirsk, YO7 2DP

Rating: 4.5/5

This user had a lot of praise for the pub, adding: “Dainty hidden gem tucked away in Felixkirk…

“The Korean Chicken starter was delicious!

“The beef Sunday roast was tender, flavoursome and was hot when served too. The best roast I have had in recent memory

“The Mango and chocolate delice w/ sorbet was incredible.

“The staff were really nice and the seating is really comfortable too.

“The view from the gardens at the back are [perfection hand emoji].”

The White Lion Inn

Location: Cray, Skipton, BD23 5JB

Rating: 4.7/5

Someone who stayed at The White Lion Inn commented: “Our favourite place to visit, to unwind, in a homely setting, with a roaring open fire to banish the winter weather. To enjoy excellent food and a wine collection to suit all tastes and budgets.

“The hosts are so friendly and knowledgeable and although they are there to serve you themselves, they have the best chef and staff to serve you.

“Your table is yours all night, no rushing like some places give you only 90 minutes.

“When you’ve had your fill you can retire into a comfortable bed in a stylish room with extra amenities, including a bag of maltesers.

“I cannot recommend the White Lion Inn enough and I’d give it 10 stars if I could. Thank you for your hospitality, a real gem!”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Beautiful pub; and one the best Sunday roasts I’ve ever had! Lovely service too.”

The Fountaine Inn

Location: Linton Falls, Linton, Skipton, BD23 5HJ

Rating: 4.6/5

Some customers had been on an outdoor adventure and left this review: “After walking over from Grassington (1 mile), we had a beautiful Sunday roast.

"Loved the vegetarian option of a nut roast, or the cauliflower option as well as traditional favorites.

"Such a beautiful setting, inviting atmosphere and great service.

"The walk home was needed after our big meal!”