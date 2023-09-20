Well you might well have seen them had you popped over to the coast over the weekend.

Crowds were entertained by an amazing array of colourful kites as the Filey Kite Festival took place.

The festival is an annual event held in mid-September every year on the headland of Filey Brigg.

Attracting some of the UK's best kite flyers, this unique festival showcases some of the brightest and most extravagant kites.

Up and away at Filey Kite Festival

Previously there has been flying clownfishes, huge panda bears, octopuses and stringy snakes on display.

Press Camera Club member Roy Thackeray took a fantastic collection of images from this year's event - some of which we are sharing here today.

Which is your favourite?

