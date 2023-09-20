A recital is to be held at a Ryedale church with the aim of raising funds to carry out much needed restoration work on the church’s historic organ.
On Saturday, September 30, St John’s Church in Welburn, near Malton, will be filled with sound as Professor David Baker takes to its organ at 7pm.
He is director of the Halifax Organ Academy and started playing the church organ at the age of 12 and by 17 was a fellow of the Royal College of Organists.
Professor Baker has undertaken recital tours in Germany, Italy and Scandinavia and now writes extensively on music and the organ.
The organ in Welburn Church is in need of repair and restoration work.
Professor Baker’s recital is the first in a series of fundraising events to help make that happen.
The organ was built in the church in the 1870s by the renowned Victorian organ builders Henry Willis and Sons of Liverpool, who also built the organs in St Paul’s Cathedral and the Royal Albert Hall.
After the recital will be wine and refreshments. The recital is free of charge and open to all, with donations towards the restoration welcome.
To reserve a place email helenkats108@gmail.com
