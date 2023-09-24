We were not disappointed. A magnificent red orb began to appear on the Scarborough horizon and we watched it rise among the trees lining the field.

An owl hooted and dusk enveloped us. My granddaughter took photos.

The next day, there were some spectacular pictures in the media, but also the usual reporting about the anti-climax of seeing nothing particularly special.

I was reminded of August 11, 1999 and the solar eclipse. On that morning, I took a niece to The White Horse at Kilburn and even now, can recall the chill and quietness that slowly surrounded us on the hill. The next day the media was full of, ‘is that all?’. I was particularly irritated by a letter in the local paper and wrote a response, which was published.

I repeated similar words to Adelaide. Use your senses. See, listen, feel, smell and marvel at the predictability of the moon’s arrival. This event had been forecast for thousands of years. No politician, no world leader, no religious organisation, no financial inducement, no pandemic could stop a blue moon rising on that particular day.

It was once in a blue moon and not to be repeated for a few years, by which time our lives will have changed, but the phases of the moon will have not.

At the beginning of the summer, English Heritage promoted visiting their sites and using our senses. I quote, “ We’re inviting people to use their five senses…in today’s world we are constantly overstimulated and it can be difficult to stop and connect with our environment”.

As a child, when visiting London with my mother, I was told to, “look up” at the buildings, as we walked around the streets. I have to admit to not really appreciating what my mother was talking about then. Now I do. These days, heads are down, screens on, headphones in, mine own included sometimes. We miss so much.

We learn about five senses, but I think there are seven senses that will help us through life.

Let’s add common sense and a sense of humour to that list.

Rita Leaman is a writer and speaker on emotional health. As Alison R Russell, she published Are you Chasing Rainbows?. As Rita Leaman she published a compilation of The Press York columns 2014 -19 in ‘Wise Words’. website: chasingrainbows.org.uk