The Northern Lights were spotted over North Yorkshire last night (September 19).
Displays were photographed over Scarborough.
The phenomenon, also called the aurora borealis, happens when the sun releases streams of charged particles known as ‘solar wind’, which interact with the Earth’s magnetic field and different elements in its atmosphere.
During this interaction, the charged particles meet gases in our atmosphere, energise them, and cause them to emit photons of light.
Ryan Swain, from Norton, pictured the displays out to the coast from Scarborough at around 9pm.
He said: “The aurora borealis in Scarborough last night, we took the kids to see it and had a hot chocolate.”
Last night’s display followed sightings of the Northern Lights last Tuesday (September 12).
Keen photographer Paul Mortimer captured last week’s displays.
Paul, who has lived in York all his life and runs a tattoo studio in Osbaldwick, photographed displays on the Yorkshire at Bempton, Cayton Bay, Flamborough, as well as in York, Malton, Filey and Flaxton.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here