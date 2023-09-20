'Mad Alice' and her Bloody Tour of York have teamed up with York Gin to create a 'Bloody Orange' gin.

Several nights each week, Mad Alice takes guests on a walking tour of York's centuries of blood-curdling stories and legends, tales which gave the inspiration for the gin which comes in a blood-red bottle with a striking 'blood-splattered' label featuring a drawing of Mad Alice herself.

A limited number of bottles will also have a red waxed seal, embossed with the York Gin seal, giving the bottle an extra gothic and spooky twist.

Each bottle comes with a beautifully designed pamphlet detailing some of Mad Alice’s legends and stories along with perfect serves for the blood orange gin.

Mad Alice’s Bloody Orange Gin has been months in the making - as York Gin’s distillers worked to develop a gin worthy of the city’s most feted tour guide. Fresh oranges and blood oranges complement a range of classic botanicals, creating a scarily smooth and citrusy gin.

York Gin distiller Becky Antrobus said: “We’ve been wanting to make an orange gin for quite a while. So when the ‘Mad Alice’ idea came up we were really chuffed.

“And we are so delighted with the way the gin tastes. It has all the quality, complexity and depth you associate with York Gin. And our perfect serves - that are perfect for autumn - really make the most of this Bloody Orange gin.”

Alicia Stabler who plays the 'Mad Alice' character has been a fan of York Gin since its launch and the idea for the drink came over a few G&Ts after her regular Friday night tour.

Alice said: “I’ve tasted it - and it comes with my seal of approval. It’s bloody gorgeous. Ideal for a G&T or cocktail as the autumn nights draw in.”

'Mad Alice' has entertained tens of thousands of visitors to York with her bloodthirsty stories for over 10 years, winning various awards for her Bloody Tour of York walking tour.

The Mad Alice character is based on a legendary woman in York who may or may not have existed. She may or may not have murdered her husband. And may or may not have been executed in York. Such is the history of this ancient city. What we do know is that a lane in the centre of the city was named after her - Mad Alice Lane, renamed Lund’s Court.

York Gin has been producing award-winning gins for over five years.

The new gin is available for pre-order from the York gin website, for delivery in early October, when it is also due in the York Gin shops.

There are also complementary deals to mark its launch.