EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of people on a rooftop in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly after 10pm last night (September 19) to York city centre.

A service spokesperson said: “Crews from York and Huntington assisted police to search a roof top after reports of people seen on top of a building. 

“Crew used the aerial ladder platform to gain access.

"No persons were located and no further action was required.”