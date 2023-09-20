EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of people on a rooftop in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly after 10pm last night (September 19) to York city centre.
A service spokesperson said: “Crews from York and Huntington assisted police to search a roof top after reports of people seen on top of a building.
“Crew used the aerial ladder platform to gain access.
"No persons were located and no further action was required.”
