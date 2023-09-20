North Yorkshire Police say officers are trying to locate family members of Anthony Lane, 69, who sadly died at his home address in Malton on Friday, September 15.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The circumstances of his death are not suspicious.

"The coroner is trying to trace any family members, or anyone who may know Anthony or where his family may be located.

"It's possible that Anthony had links with Nottingham.

"If anyone has any information which would help the coroner track down Anthony's family, please email coroner's officer Sandra Price at coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk"