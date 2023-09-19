A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We're sharing another appeal on behalf of the Coroner who is trying to locate 69-year-old Anthony Lane's next of kin.

"Anthony died at his home in Malton on Friday 15 September. There are no suspicious circumstances around his death.

"The Coroner is trying to trace any family members, or anyone who may know Anthony or where his family may be located.

"It's possible that Anthony had links with Nottingham.

"If anyone has any information which would help the Coroner track down Anthony's family, please email Coroner's Officer Sandra Price at coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk Thank you"