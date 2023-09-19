The former Green Party deputy leader of the City of York Council Andy D’Agorne accused Labour of “going quiet” on schemes secured by funding during the Liberal Democrat and Green Party coalition.

Mr D’Agorne, who was also previously the transport executive, said the cycling and walking strategy “had been put on hold” and the £1 million awarded towards the Jubilee Terrace riverside path improvement scheme had “no signs” of moving forward.

“This scheme and a number of others could be going through detailed design and tendering for construction, yet everything has gone rather quiet since Labour took control in May with no sign of the schemes moving forward to fruition,” he said.

But Cllr Pete Kilbane, who succeeded Mr D’Agorne as deputy leader and transport executive, said: “The council has existing decisions in place allowing for the extension of bus services support until January.

Cllr Pete Kilbane

“Prior to that cut-off date an official bus network review will take place, enabling the executive to put in place a bus service network as part of an integrated transport plan, rather than funding one-off, short-term measures.

“This will provide far greater stability for services in the future.

READ NEXT:

“On the riverside path to Jubilee Terrace, the council has approximately £1.7 million funding secured to commence work on the scheme and is currently in the process of appointing a designer.

“We’re keen to see work progress quickly following the hard work of Holgate ward councillors over several years to ensure residents have a viable alternative walking, wheeling and cycling link with the city centre during York Central development works.”

In autumn the City of York Council is launching a consultation to ask the public about how upgrading public transport infrastructure can benefit environmental goals like net zero.

Meanwhile, 53 new electric buses have been announced which aims to decarbonise the city.

Fares have been reduced for most children and York’s Park&Ride sites are being upgraded to provide Transport Hubs across the city.

The council says this will see a wider range of bus and coach services, overnight parking, pick up e-bikes and e-scooters for onward travel and greater numbers of cycle lockers.