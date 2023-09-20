Restoring access to the city centre for those with blue badges was one of Labour’s key election pledges in York.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, the authority’s deputy leader and executive member for economy and transport, today doubled down on that commitment, despite a new council report warning that it could be costly, time consuming – and run in the teeth of advice from counter-terrorism police.

Cllr Pete Kilbane (Image: Staff)

In a report to the council’s Economy, Place, Access and Transport Scrutiny Committee which meets on Tuesday, the authority’s director of environment, transport and planning James Gilchrist has outlined three options.

The first would be to create two levels of anti-terror security in the city centre.

Under this option, the ‘highest risk’ area around Parliament Street itself would be accessible to emergency and blue light vehicles only. Blue badge access could then be permitted to outer areas of the city centre – including Stonegate, Lendal, Blake Street, Low Petergate, Colliergate and Goodramgate - as before the Covid pandemic, Mr Gilchrist’s report says.

But there would be a number of drawbacks, the report says.

A ‘refreshed risk assessment’ would need to be undertaken to determine if it was a ‘credible option’; the option would take a ‘significant’ amount of time to implement; and it would involve capital costs of about £2million.

“It would also introduce further construction works in the city centre, which like any construction causes disruption ...often with greatest impact on disabled people,” the report says.

Anti-terror bollards already installed in Lendal and High Petergate (Image: Supplied)

Option 2 would be to leave things as they are. “This would provide maximum mitigation to the security risks in accordance with the previous advice from Counter Terrorism Policing,” Mr Gilchrist says in his report.

“However, it continues to disadvantage some disabled people and leaves the council open to accusations of discrimination.”

Option 3 would be to keep all the counter-terror measures which have been installed in place – and allow blue-badge holders access anyway to the whole city centre. Access for blue badge holders under this option could be facilitated by a ‘staffed presence at the two entry points’ at Blake Street and Lendal, the report says – a solution similar to that used in Chester.

Blue badge holders protesting at the ban in York (Image: Newsquest)

This solution, however, would conflict with the advice of counter terror police, Mr Gilchrist says in his report.

The risk would be that ‘vehicles within the secure zone can be commandeered and used as a weapon anywhere in the secure zone by those determined to do so’, Mr Gilchrist warns. There would also be a risk of terrorists ‘tailgating’ into a secure zone, his report adds – with blue badge holders and their vehicles becoming ‘vulnerable to being exploited in a terrorist attack’.

The risk could be reduced by reinstating the ban on blue badge holders at particularly busy times, such as Christmas, the report says. Police could also be given powers to introduce ‘Anti-Terrorism Traffic Regulation Orders’ (ATTROs) which would remove blue badge access for specific events or risks, as happened for the Maundy Thursday visit of King Charles III.

Restoring blue badge access to the whole city centre in this way, however, would also have an impact on pavement cafés.

“It is estimated that 19 businesses who currently have pavement café licences would need to have their café licence withdrawn,” the report says.

Speaking to The Press, Cllr Kilbane declined to be drawn on which, if any, of the options he favoured.

It would be up to members of the scrutiny committee to rigorously and independently scrutinise the options, then present their thoughts to a meeting of the decision-making Executive, he said.

But he added: “We are committed to reversing the blue badge ban.”