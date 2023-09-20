Gary Maddison also made inappropriate remarks to other officers and continued to behave so badly after he arrived at accident and emergency, hospital staff asked police to remove him, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

He had started his afternoon by breaking a ban on going to an Acomb bookmakers and behaving so violently there, staff had called in police.

“He has a significant record of anti-social behaviour, public order (offences) and assaults and he is currently subject to court orders,” said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.

Read more: Gary Maddison was jailed earlier this year for stealing arousal pills and other offences.

A probation officer told the court neither of York’s hostels for the homeless were willing to take Maddison, following his expulsion from one because of his behaviour towards a member of staff at one of them.

His offending grew when he was homeless and taking illegal substances and he didn’t want to kick his habit.

He was not complying properly with post-sentence supervision by the probation service after his release partway through the prison sentence and the service believed he would not comply with a community order or drug rehabilitation requirement. Therefore it could not help him.

Maddison twice interrupted proceedings in court and magistrates warned him that if he did so again, he would be taken to the court cells and they would continue the case in his absence.

Defence solicitor Craig Robertson said: “What he does is say the first thing that comes into his mind. He simply opens his mouth and says things. He says inappropriate and unpleasant things”.

Maddison had psychiatric issues and had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act in the past.

About Maddison’s behaviour towards police officers, he said: “North Yorkshire Police know him very well and they know the things he has said. It is not right, but it is not something presenting as a danger to people.”

Magistrates said prison wouldn't help Maddison. They fined him £120, ordered him to pay a £48 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and released him.

Maddison, 64, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a public order offence committed at William Hill’s bookmakers in Acomb, a public order offence in York Hospital and failure to attend court on September 18. He appeared in court having been arrested on a court warrant.

Mr Butterworth said Maddison went into the bookmakers on August 26 at 3.40pm, despite being banned from it because of his behaviour there on an earlier occasion.

He threatened to punch and head butt a man outside the store and was arrested by police. After he told them he had taken a “large quantity of drugs” they took him to York Hospital.