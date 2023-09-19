EMERGENCY crews have been called out to a main road through York after reports of a smell of gas.
Firefighters put up a cordon in Wigginton Road in York after reports of a smell of gas.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly after 10am today (September 19) to Wiggington Road in York.
A service spokesman said: "The York crew responded after a passer-by smelled gas in the area.
"Crews created a safe area using cordon tape and handed the incident over to a gas engineer."
