Retired police dog Teal, who served in North Yorkshire Police between 2013 and 2018, has passed away aged 12.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "She was trained to search for drugs, cash and weapons.

"During her time with us, Teal travelled to all corners of North Yorkshire and searched in a huge variety of buildings and vehicles.

"Teal was also deployed to several high-profile events to help keep VIPs and members of the public safe.

"A few months ago, we launched the dog section roll of honour at our headquarters in Northallerton. We will ensure that Teal's name will be posted to the board.

"Thank you for the service Teal, you will be missed by all."

The dog handlers who worked with her said she was "outstanding in her field" during her time in the police force.