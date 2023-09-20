Joshua Griffiths, 30, had a long history of stealing before he and a woman went into Farm Foods in Micklegate, Selby, on September 9, York magistrates heard.

He was on prison licence having been released part way through a 17-week prison sentence imposed in June for shop theft and two offences of assaulting police with intent to resist arrest and criminal damage.

He had also been jailed in January for 22 weeks for five shops thefts.

Griffiths, of Ousegate, Selby, pleaded guilty to theft and assault in Farm Foods and was jailed for two weeks. He was also ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates told him: "People don't go to work expecting to be pushed around."

York magistrates heard he had already been recalled to prison to continue serving the 17-week jail term imposed in June.

In January, when Griffiths was jailed for a series of thefts over the New Year period, Inspector Martin Wedgwood, of Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Shop theft is far from being a ‘victimless crime’.

“Not only does it have a financial impact on local businesses, it can result in higher prices for the law-abiding majority.

“Joshua Griffiths is a menace to retailers in Selby, and a well-known thief.”

Farm Foods, Micklegate, Selby (Image: Google Street View)

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said staff were closing up for the end of the day when Griffiths and his accomplice were in Farm Foods.

Suspecting the pair were shoplifting, a member of staff tried to prevent them leaving and asked the woman, who had a bag containing items from the shop, if she was going to pay for them.

“She sniggered and looked at the male (Griffiths),” said Mr Butterworth. “The man then said ‘let us out, this is kidnap’.”

Griffiths was allowed through the door and the woman also tried to leave, but the staff member said they needed to check her bag.

At this point, Griffiths pushed the staff member in the back and the woman got past him, through the door and away.

The staff member had a sore back and other minor injuries following the incident, said Mr Butterworth.

Griffiths has a long criminal record of similar offences, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Craig Robertson said the woman with Griffiths in Farm Foods was his sister.

Griffiths had been allowed out of the shop by the staff member but had returned to help his sister.

“Joshua Griffiths should not have got involved,” said Mr Robertson. “He has got involved out of loyalty to his sister.”

The bag held by the sister had contained chicken.

Griffiths had spent 36 hours in police custody after his arrest before being sent to the court, said Mr Robertson.