North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened on Sunday, August 27, as the man was crossing Wigginton Road.

He suffered a broken arm after being hit by a passing vehicle on the unlit section of the road between the railway line and former Bumper Castle pub.

A force spokesperson said the man, who is local and aged in his 30s, was walking towards York and it is believed that the vehicle was heading to the city.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment on his arm.

The spokesperson said: “The vehicle did not stop at the scene of the collision and they may be unaware of what happened.”

Police are urging witnesses of the crash and those with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

If you can help, email Martin.Hayes@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for Martin Hayes.

Quote police reference 12230162031 when passing information.