Black Sheep Brewery is proud to announce that ‘Burrow’s Blonde’, launched for rugby legend Rob Burrow MBE, is a best seller.

Brewed in partnership with the Good Racing Co, 10p from every pint and bottle sold is donated to the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Trust and the Rob Burrow Racing Club - and £3,800 has been raised to support Rob and his family.

Already, 139 pubs and sports clubs across the country have sold Burrow’s Blonde to customers, including Rugby League team, the Wigan Warriors.

Black Sheep Brewery launched ‘Burrow’s Blonde’ in support of rugby legend and fellow Yorkshireman Rob Burrow MBE (Image: Black Sheep Brewery)

Dan Scott Paul, head brewer at Black Sheep, said: “Burrow’s Blonde is a cracking pint, with an iconic blue and yellow pump and distinctive branding. The fact it is our fastest-selling bottle is no surprise to us.

"With the Rugby Union World Cup underway, as well as the Challenge Cup Final coming up in October, Burrow’s Blonde will be immensely sought-after amongst sports fans."

The launch event for ‘Burrow’s Blonde’ saw Rob, along with family, friends, teammates and Rob’s former racehorse ‘Burrow Seven’ head to the Black Sheep Brewery in Masham, North Yorkshire, where the beer was created.