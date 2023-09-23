Olivia Grant, who has been competing in beauty pageants since the age of 15, will represent the region during the Miss GB event on October 20 in Leicester.

But, beyond the glamour, she wants to stand as an example of empowerment and commitment to a vital cause - lowering the age of cervical screening.

Beauty pageants have long been a platform for women to showcase not only their outer beauty, but also their inner strength and intelligence. Olivia said she embodies this ethos, as she has been using her title to raise awareness and create change in the health industry.

Her journey as Miss York has been marked by a three-year campaign to lower the age of cervical screening, from 25 down to 18, during which she has captured the attention of the nation and even garnered correspondence from the Health Secretary.

In collaboration with Cancer Research UK, Olivia has spearheaded various initiatives to shed light on the importance of cervical screening. This partnership has led to the hosting of numerous Talk Cancer Events across the York area, educating the community about early detection and prevention of cervical cancer.

Olivia Grant has worked tirelessly to lower the age for cervical screening (Image: Supplied)

One of the most striking elements of Olivia’s campaign has been her ability to turn entire towns pink in support of cervical screening awareness. This approach has captured the hearts of many, drawing attention to the cause and emphasizing the urgency of early screening.

She will next aim to turn Easingwold pink between October 6 and 13, supporting the Easingwold Friends of Cancer Research UK group.

Olivia has successfully run a petition to lower the age of cervical screening, amassing thousands of signatures from citizens who share her vision for a healthier future. The acknowledgment and response from the Health Secretary highlights the impact she has made in her quest for change.

With her participation in Miss Great Britain, Olivia aims to amplify her message on a national scale. She intends to use the platform to raise awareness about cervical screening and to inspire women of all ages to take charge of their health.

"It's an honour to represent not only the beauty of my region but also the strength of its women," Olivia said.

"Empowerment comes from knowledge and action and I'm dedicated to making sure every woman has the opportunity to safeguard her health through early screening," she added.

Olivia works closely with Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish, to raise awareness and raise vital funds to support their life-changing research.