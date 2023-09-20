Yorkshire Water has partnered with an odour control manufacturer to help deal with sewer blockages caused by fats, oils and grease (FOG) from York’s food service businesses.

When FOG are improperly disposed of they congeal as they cool in the sewer network and block sections of the pipework.

These can lead to sewage not flowing freely and backing up in the network before escaping and causing pollution in the local environment or watercourses.

Teams from the utility company are working with Cobra Hydro using dosing blocks to tackle the amount of fats entering the sewers.

The environmentally-safe solution slowly dissolves in the sewer, releasing microbes and enzymes that help to break down fats.

Yorkshire Water’s network protection team leader Lauren Gillespie said: “Our teams have worked hard, alongside food businesses in York, to improve grease management implementation.

“However, the concentration of these businesses, a growing population and an ever-changing high street, has led to significant persistent challenges with fats, oils and greases within the sewer network.

“By partnering with Cobra Hydro and using this innovative and eco-friendly technology we can combat fats to protect the sewer network and reduce the potential for fat blockages to cause pollution of York’s watercourses in a safe way.”

In November 2020 a one-and-a-half tonne fatberg blocked 60 per cent of a sewer under Leeds railway station before being broken down and eventually removed.

Trade industry body Water UK said thousands of sewer blockages cost £200million per year to clear.

In a guide from March of this year it said only 12 per cent of the UK’s 360,000 food establishments use FOG management equipment.

The Yorkshire Water trial began in York this month and if it proves to be successful, may expand and be replicated across other cities and towns in the region.

The term ‘fatberg’ was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2015.