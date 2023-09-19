These are some of things that will be found at an alternative market in York.

The Curious Emporium is to arrive at York Medical Society in Stonegate on Saturday, September 30.

It has been dubbed one of York’s most unusual markets and takes inspiration from tales of folklore in the city.

Within the market guests will pass through different rooms filled with unique smells, including freshly dug damp earth.

The event takes place at York Medical Society in Stonegate on Saturday, September 30 (Image: Supplied)

The event’s creator, Dan Oliver Gott of York-based Arcane Exhibitions, said: “This is almost certainly York’s most curated alternative market event ever, with every detail, from the aromas in the air to the soundtrack playing in the background in each room designed to stimulate all the senses.

“Each of the stalls has been selected to add to the sense of storytelling as you move between the rooms a veritable museum of curiosities set within a unique, quirky space – in the heart of the city, yet often overlooked as people stroll by, unaware of its presence.”

Dan has honed his skills at blending unusual aromas whilst creating his own scented candle range, Room Spell.

The market will have everything from witchcraft supplies and stuffed animals to handmade jewellery, ceramics and artwork (Image: Supplied)

And with names like Essence of Vampire, York 1349 and Deadly Sins, the candles are set be like no others.

The Room Spell display will be one of the first things to hit visitors as they arrive. Organisers say it offers the “perfect welcome to another world” also filled with unusual sound effects.

Within each of the rooms will be specially selected traders offering a range of handmade artisan products, all with an alternative theme.

In the Tempest Anderson Room, scent, sound and video projections will combine to make visitors feel as though the temperature has dropped. Organisers hope this will indicate the presence of the ghost of Tempest Anderson himself.

Some of the items that will be on sale (Image: Supplied)

The main Lecture Room takes visitors deeper into the market’s dark world. Filled with the smell of damp earth, it has been designed to unsettle.

Items on show in the rooms include everything from witchcraft supplies and stuffed animals to handmade jewellery, ceramics and artwork.

Dan said: “York has become a haven for visitors seeking out magical experiences inspired by films of wizardry and witchcraft, and this market is a perfect place to explore that further.

“You could easily imagine Sabrina Spellman and students from the Academy of Unseen Arts feeling very at home here – gothic, dark and deliciously fun.”

On site will also be a pop-up vegan café serving drinks and treats.

The Curious Emporium is free to enter and runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 30 September 2023. For more details, search for The Curious Emporium on Facebook.