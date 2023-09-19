Not enough, not enough. No amount will ever be enough for actions which the Post Office must have known about. The word sorry just does not cut it. The only thing they are sorry about is the fact they have been found out. That’s the eleventh commandment - “Thou shall not be found out”.

And please DO NOT use the term ‘lessons will be learned’ as that is a term that is completely worn out and we’re sick of hearing it.

Some of these people have lost literally everything including their marriages and houses. Some went to jail. Some of them even lost their lives. How can you compensate for that?

Post Office managers spewed out lie after lie. How dare they think they will get away with it?

And what about the people who pushed and pushed Horizon on to the postmasters? What penalties are they going to face? Probably none. They will just sidle off into the shadows hoping everything will be forgotten.

I sincerely hope not. I’ll be waiting to finally find out.

M Horsman, Moorland Road, York

Farrar Street respark

Over the years the influx of drivers commuting into York and looking for free parking has increased dramatically. With many households having multiple car owners Haxby, Huntington, Wigginton and many more areas don’t even space to accommodate them.

If people own cars they should be expected to pay for the privilege of parking - or alternatively use other means of transport. Farrar Street should be turned into a resparking zone and the residents charged accordingly - but with only one car per household, to stop the Resparking being abused.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York

Local votes only, please

How can it be that a referendum on a specific, local issue - Resident Parking - can be voted on by people not resident in that area?

According to City of York Council, a resident can, should they choose, pass their vote on to the property owner. That’s not democracy, that’s gerrymandering.

Richard D Bowen, Farrar Street