North Yorkshire Police officers in Scarborough have issued a CCTV image of a man they need to trace in connection with an assault investigation at a betting shop.

A police spokesperson said: "The incident happened at Coral in Westborough at around 10.15am on Sunday September 10.

"The victim, a member of staff, was spat at by the man who had been challenged and asked to leave. He had previously been barred from entering due to a similar incident on another member of staff.

"As well as appealing for information about the identity of the man and where he can be located, we are also urging witnesses to the incident to come forward."

If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230171649 when providing details.