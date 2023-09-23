Kate Twiddle and Jess Richardson, who started their fundraising journey two years ago, are "thrilled" to announce they have hit £10,000 in donations. After reaching the milestone and to express their gratitude to everyone that donated, the two friends organised a special celebration.

Kate said: "Our fundraisers started in lockdown and just wanting to keep ourselves moving. I don’t think either or us expected to have raised what we have raised and done what we have done.

"The celebratory party we hosted was not only a chance to thank everyone who has supported us but also an opportunity to express our genuine appreciation for their kindness and generosity."

In 2021, their fundraising efforts began with squatting for Teenage Cancer Trust, running a mile every day for a month in support of MIND and covering 100km to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Kate said: "Together, we raised an impressive £3,048 for these important causes."

In 2022, the duo's focus shifted to supporting Crohn’s and Colitis UK. They committed to running two miles every day, organised a successful Just Giving page, completed a challenging 10k race and conquered the Yorkshire 10 Mile race.

Kate and Jess have been fundraising over the last two years (Image: Supplied)

"Thanks to the generous support of our community, we raised an amazing £3,052," Kate added.

This year, the pair maintained their momentum and continued their mission. They covered 100 miles in March to support dementia awareness, took on the Three Peaks Challenge in honour of Nikki Waterhouse and recently completed the York 10K and a half marathon to raise funds for Parkinson’s, successfully bringing in £1,740 for their chosen charities.

Their next challenge on the horizon is the Yorkshire 10 Mile race again, but this time in support of Andy’s Man Club.

Kate said: "We are committed to making a difference and continuing our journey of fundraising for important causes.

"As a testament to our efforts, we are honoured to share that we have been shortlisted for a York Community Pride award.

"We believe that our story could inspire others in the community to get involved, support local charities, and make a positive impact."

To donate to the duo's efforts, visit their online donation page on Facebook at: bit.ly/3LJxv8g

They post daily updates of their challenges on the page showing their progress in fundraising for charity.

"Thank you again for your support," Kate added.