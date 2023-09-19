Pupils and staff at Bugthorpe CE School in East Yorkshire can now enjoy their revamped Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) area after works were recently completed.

Head, Bracken Holtby said the work was able to take place thanks to sparsity grant cash from Government to support small schools in rural areas and a donation from the hard-working Friends of Bugthorpe School.

The school hit the headlines last year when pupils were out on village verges and waved to King Charles III and Camilla, wearing paper crowns and holding a banner saying 'God Save the King' as they drove to York to unveil a statue of the King's mother, Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster.



Mr Holtby said: "We always like to support local business and were delighted with the work undertaken by Playscheme in Elvington.

"We couldn't be happier with our new EYFS outdoor area, which the children are getting so much out of.

"From initial contact, through the design and then the installation process, Playscheme have been nothing but professional, personal and approachable.

"Everything has been installed to last, with strong foundations.

"I wouldn't hesitate to use Playscheme again for future projects."

The amazing mural (Image: Bugthorpe CE School)

"We are hoping to develop our outdoor area for Years 1 and 2 within the next year, so that the children can learn outdoors in the most stunning scenery, fit for the King," said Mr Holtby.

"Within the EYFS area, the Halifax Estates, donated the cost of a brand new container to store all of our equipment.

"We are very grateful to Lord Halifax for his support in encouraging our small schools to thrive.

"A Sutton upon Derwent parent, and local artist, Peter Roman, did a wonderful job of decorating the container to showcase our team point teams - ladybirds, bumblebees, dragonflies and grasshoppers."

The space as it looks now (Image: Bugthorpe CE School)

The school is holding an open morning on Wednesday, October 4 from 9.10am-10.30am for prospective pupils and parents. To reserve a place email bugthorpe@eastriding.co.uk or call 01759 368247.

The artist at work on the mural (Image: Bugthorpe CE School)

As The Press reported at the time, Ofsted inspectors rated Bugthorpe good when they visited last year at that point the school had 58 pupils on roll.

The school federated with Sutton Upon Derwent CE Primary in 2021, the two schools having worked very closely for some time.

Mr Holtby, is executive head, and took over the job of head in July 2019.