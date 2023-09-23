Get Branded, a school and workwear company in Clifton, stepped forward this summer to help the volunteer cooks and servers at the HOPING street kitchen to keep their cool.

The 35-strong HOPING team serve cups of piping hot tea and soft drinks on a Sunday every week to a queue of between 50 and 80 homeless people and families living in poverty. Increasingly, this includes vulnerable elderly people.

Kathy Stevenson, HOPING trustee and voluntary cook, said: "It can get very hot for our servers in summer sunshine behind the huge cooking pots on gas burners.

"We serve tea and coffee while diners patiently queue and our cooks try to get meals turned out as quickly as possible, so they can work up a considerable head of steam. Having team t-shirts makes all the difference. Get Branded have done us proud."

HOPING trustee, Kathy Stevenson, serving tea in one of the Get Branded shirts (Image: Supplied)

The director at Get Branded, Lyn Baxter, said she has watched HOPING grow alongside the development of her own business.

She said: "We've seen the HOPING team grow to over 35 members in several years and we've watched the work they all do, rain or shine.

"If we can help make volunteers more comfortable in quality shirts, we're delighted to play our part."

Meanwhile, Helen Meadows, chair of trustees at HOPING, said the team are thankful for the t-shirt donations, supporting volunteers through the warmer months of the year.

Helen said: "Lyn's donation of t-shirts not only keeps our volunteers comfy in the summer, it helps ensure the York public’s donations go directly into cuppas and meals for our growing numbers of hungry homeless and families in desperate need. We have so much to thank Get Branded and Lyn for."

HOPING street kitchen serves from 2.30pm to 4pm every Sunday in King’s Manor Garden. The venue is provided without charge by the University of York.

The street kitchen relies almost entirely on the York public and businesses for funding.

There are no paid staff, so donations directly benefit those in poverty in the city. Please direct donations through @HopingYork on Facebook and Twitter. The Hoping bank details can also be found on these pages.

Kathy Stephenson added: "Increasingly we see people in hardship on the brink of losing their homes. By providing the support we do, we play a small part in stopping families from falling into homelessness."

The street kitchen’s excellent community work was recognised when it won The Press’s York Community Pride Award for Best Community Project 2022.