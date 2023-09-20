David and Kathleen Dews, where introduced at the dance class held at the band room in Old Maltongate, Malton, when David was 22 and Kathleen 18.

Kathleen was a typist at Ainstys while David worked as a mechanic before setting his own business up which later became the family-run Ryedale Brakes based in Malton.

The couple, who live in Malton, were married on September 14, 1963.

Their daughter Carolyn was born in 1964, followed by Michael in 1968.

They now have four grandchildren, Benjamin, Jack, Aaron and Caitlyn and an eight-year-old grandson, Mason.

Kathleen, now 85, said she and David, who is 89, enjoyed walking and gardening as well as spending time with their family.

Their diamond anniversary was celebrated with 22 guests at The Talbot in Malton where they held their wedding reception.

The couple also received flowers replicating Kathleen's wedding bouquet and a number of cards including one from the King and Queen.

Kathleen said the last 60 years had flown by.

"We have had a good life and I certainly wouldn't swop him for the world," she added.