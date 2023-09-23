The registered manager at Carentan House in Selby, Helen Breheney, received the Chief Nurse’s Adult Social Care Silver Award for ensuring exceptional service is delivered to residents.

Presented by Deborah Sturdy, the chief nurse for adult social care in England, the award recognises the outstanding contribution made by social care workers and nurses and their “skills, expertise and enduring compassion”.

Mother-of-three Mrs Breheney, who lives in Selby, said she was thrilled to receive the accolade.

She said: “After the initial shock and surprise, I felt really proud of what myself and my brilliant team here at Carentan have achieved and continue to achieve."

Helen was nominated by North Yorkshire Council’s service manager, Wendy Macdonald, after receiving positive feedback from Deborah and the quality and nursing team during their visit to Carentan House in December last year.