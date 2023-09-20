The three residents at Connaught Court celebrated their birthdays, with Ron Shelley turning 101 years old, Constance Ireland at 102 years old and Noreen McCullough at 104 years old.

All three residents enjoyed a celebration with a homemade cake, a bottle of sherry and gifts from their fellow residents and staff.

Fran Tagg, activities coordinator at the home said: “All three residents are wonderful people, full of energy. It was an honour to celebrate their special birthdays.”

Ron Shelley, who is a veteran of the Second World War, fulfilled a life-long ambition in 2021 when he flew in a hot air balloon over Yorkshire.

Ron getting ready to go up in the hot air balloon in 2021 (Image: Supplied)

During the Second World War, Ron was a wireless operator. He was sent to France six days after D-Day in 1944, aged just 22. He was involved in sending out false missives to “confound and confuse” the enemy.

Ron met and married the love of his life, Thelma and they had two sons. They lived in Fulford and for a while they ran the Masons Arms public house on Fishergate in York. Sadly, Thelma passed away in 2018 after 64 years of “wonderful marriage”. Ron now has five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He has enjoyed a life full of travel and adventure with army postings all over the world. He continued his passion for radio as an amateur radio enthusiast.

Constance was born on September 1921 in Luton. At 14 years old, Constance left school to become an apprentice in ladies fashion, working in a family run department store in Luton. She worked in the industry until she was in her 60’s.

Constance, right, shelling peas with activities coordinator Fran Tagg (Image: Supplied)

Constance met her husband Antony when she was called up into the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the war. They settled in Hull and had two children, before moving to Plymouth in 1972. In June 2017, Constance sadly lost Antony, just before their 69th wedding anniversary.

Music has always been a very big part of life's pleasures for Constance. As a child she started singing, and it was through music that she met her husband. Constance continued singing throughout her life, this includes participating in large choirs, madrigal groups, solo and festival works.

Noreen was born in Nottinghamshire in September 1919. She trained in secretarial and shorthand, but at the age of 20 when the war broke out, she was recruited by the Auxiliary Territorial Service, which took her around the country.

Noreen enjoying a glass of sherry at the care home in York (Image: Supplied)

Following the end of the war, she took employment at the Nottinghamshire Police in administration, and was the only female staff member in her office.

She met and married her beloved husband ‘Mac’, who was the Chief Superintendent in 1948 and gave birth to a son called John in 1950. She lived in Ravenshead, until she moved to York in 2012.

Today Noreen has one grandson and likes to keep active. She enjoys reading and writing, socialising with her friends and a glass of sherry.