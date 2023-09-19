The York Designer Dress Agency is an independent retailer and member of Indie York, located in Fossgate, home to an array of eateries and cafes.

Sarah Easterby, who owns the shop, said fashion has always been at the heart of her creative journey.

She said: "Fashion really is my passion and to be sustainable just means the world, literally."

On Thursday (September 21), the firm is celebrating its first birthday - and is inviting customers to join them between 4-8pm.

Sarah said: "We would love you to join us, have a glass of something sparkly and browse our freshly curated pre-loved autumn collection ready to be re-loved."

The Dress Agency offers labels such as Chanel, Mulberry, Jigsaw, Burberry, Louis Vuitton Toast, Masai, Vivienne Westwood, Gucci, Prada, Xenia, Grizas and more.

"We currently have the most amazing Chanel suit and corset in our collection," Sarah added.