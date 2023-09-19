North Yorkshire Police officers said they were contacted at around 4pm on Sunday (September 17) with a report of a man with chest injuries at a caravan at Flamingo Land Caravan Park in Kirby Misperton.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers attended and located the man, who was taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment for a knife wound to the chest.

"Air ambulance attended the scene, but were not required to transport the man to hospital.

"A scene guard was put in place to allow officers to determine the circumstances around the incident. Following enquiries, it was determined that the injuries were self inflicted and no other party was involved.

"The man has since been discharged from hospital and is receiving the necessary ongoing support."

The North Yorkshire Police reference number for this incident is: 12230176532.