WE journey almost 150 years into the past today, for a glimpse of York at the height of the Victorian age.
Today’s photos, all from Explore York’s digital image archive, date from the 1880s and 1890s. It was a time when the British Empire was the world’s leading power; when the coming of the steam train had transformed transport; and in which there were huge economic divides.
More people were employed as servants than in any other work category. It was an age of slum housing and horrendous poverty - but also one in which self-made entrepreneurs were able to rise in society. York’s ‘Railway King’ George Hudson had died in disgrace just a few years earlier - but Joseph Rowntree was guiding his confectionery company to being one of York’s biggest (and most philanthropic) employers.
But what did the city look like back then? The photos in our gallery today give you an idea...
