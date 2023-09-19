We feel strongly that the image being portrayed of the trust, both in the Press and on social media, is not a true representation of the reality of SBMAT.

Every one of the headteachers recognises that our schools, and the whole trust are now in a better, safer, stronger place than we were 18 months ago. We are now part of a family of schools which work together collaboratively, and we are unequivocally supported by CEO Mark Hassack and the central team. Across the trust there have been marked improvements, many of which have been reported on at recent Ofsted inspections in some of our schools.

Mark has years of experience in education both as a teacher and headteacher, as do other members of the central team, and we all benefit immensely from their collective knowledge, experience and skills. We ALL do our jobs so that we can give the children in our schools the best educational experience possible, and as a group, the CEO, the central team and the heads make important decisions together.

As heads, we are not silenced or railroaded into decisions we don’t agree with, moreover we challenge each other constructively to ensure we are making the best decisions for the pupils and the future of our schools. As heads, we feel included, listened to, supported, valued and motivated to do the best we can for our pupils and colleagues.

As headteachers of SBMAT schools we are fully aware that not every decision made will be popular with the whole community, we are however confident that all decisions are made with the best interests of our pupils at heart. The personal attacks on Mark Hassack are undeserved and as heads, we cannot stand by whilst this continues. We feel fortunate to work with the trust, which has a strong leadership team and also a fully engaged and supportive trust board.

In previous communications, Mark has encouraged parents/carers to visit our schools to see what really happens and find out how we operate as part of a trust. As heads, we want to further extend this invitation and would encourage your readers to take us up on this offer, and find out the truth for themselves rather than trusting in the opinions of a minority on social media.

Rod Sims, York High School

Gemma Greenhalgh, Millthorpe

Vicki Kerr, Carr Junior School

Adam Cooper, Knavesmire Primary

Paul Edwards, Scarcroft Primary

James McGann, Woodthorpe Primary

A worrying failure of leadership

As a parent of children at Scarcroft I believe the resignation of the school’s entire governing body is another indicator of the failing leadership at Southbank Multi Academy Trust (SBMAT).

I am appalled that rather than face legitimate scrutiny the trust has sought to personalise the resignations. I am worried for the future of Scarcroft and the other schools in the MAT. Scarcroft is a wonderful school with dedicated and caring staff, but a school that is subject to ever increased top-slicing of its budget, in order to fund inflated SBMAT exec salaries.

Over the last 18 months SBMAT has rightly faced criticism of its ‘fire and rehire’ policies, its refusal to engage with parents and the wider community, as well as significant concern over its treatment of SEN students and their families. SBMAT is fast becoming a case study in how academisation can result in inadequate and unaccountable leadership that is detrimental to student, schools and staff alike.

Cathryn Auplish, Fishergate, York