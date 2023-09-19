Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland will be back at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York this winter, the organisers have announced.

The award-winning outdoor ice rink, funfair and Santa’s Grotto will be open from Friday, November 17, 2023 to Sunday, January 7, 2024 with tickets on sale from 10am today (Tuesday, September 19).

Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland has been a regular Christmas attraction at York Designer Outlet since 2010, and this year will mark its 18th season in York; the event made its debut as The Ice Factor on the Eye of York in 2005.

Yorkshire's Winter Wonderland will be returning to McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York this winter

The Ice Factor – the North of England’s largest outdoor ice rink at 975 square metres - will once again have a 30ft high sparkling Christmas tree as its centrepiece, surrounded by illuminated trees, log cabins, the rink side cafe and a viewing platform.

Organiser Georgi Wood said this year the funfair will be bigger and better than ever, with new modern rides including an exciting Twist and Waltzer. The vintage Dodgems, dating from 1937, will return, along with five children’s rides as well as game stalls offering prizes every time.

Also new this year is a terrace overlooking the ice rink, exclusively for patrons of The Chalet café, bringing them closer to the thrills and spills of outdoor skating, and providing a spot to enjoy a warming mulled wine or hot chocolate.

The Winter Garden, with its heated covered picnic tables, offers an alternative outdoor eating area, with The Dog Haus cabin selling a range of hot dogs and festive drinks.

Santa and his elves will return, and this year visitors can enjoy an extended snowy woodland walk to his cosy log cabin grotto.

A boutique Christmas market will offer festive gifts with a difference.

Paul Tyler, centre manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York, said: “Christmas at York Designer Outlet just wouldn’t be the same without Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland.

"For many families the event has become a fixture in their festive calendar with fun outdoor activities for all ages to enjoy, as well as the opportunity to tick off the Christmas shopping list.”

Georgi Wood, event organiser of Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland, added: “As always, we are delighted to be back at York Designer Outlet, with some exciting additions to Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland this year.

Picture: Peter Taylor

"The new-look funfair will offer some modern rides for the thrill-seekers as well as plenty of rides for children, and our new café terrace right beside the rink will make for an exciting alfresco spot to watch the skaters while tucking into a hot chocolate and bratwurst.

"We will also have some fun new decorations and theming around the event, making it the perfect place for the festive selfie!”

Tickets for a one-hour skating session at The Ice Factor are priced at £14.50 for adults and £13.50 for children and concessions. Family packages are available for families of three, four or five. Tickets for parents and toddlers aged four and under are priced at £14.50 from Monday to Friday during term time.

For full details of prices and times visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com