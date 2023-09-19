He managed to engage the man in conversation, before getting him to step back from the railings of a bridge on the River Foss.

York Samaritans today said Clint had done the right thing by talking to the man.

"A little small talk like ‘where can I get a coffee?’ can be all it takes to interrupt someone’s suicidal thoughts and help set them on a path to recovery," said the charity's deputy director Colin Jackson.

Clint, the chairman of York RLFC, was walking back to his car in the Castle car park following a charity night at York Barbican last Thursday evening.

It was just after 9pm, and as Clint approached the Tower Street bridge over the River Foss he saw a man standing on the wrong side of the bridge’s railing apparently preparing to jump in.

A small group of onlookers were watching from a little distance away - but were scared to approach any closer in case they inadvertently caused the man to jump.

As Clint drew nearer, the man asked if someone could take down a message for him. Clint agreed - and managed to get the man talking.

The message the man wanted to leave was for his 12-year-old son. Clint got him talking about his son – asking what his interests were, and whether he looked like his dad.

“And then I said: ‘If you go in, I’m going to have to go in with you. Don’t make me go in with you,’” Clint said.

He was able to get close enough to put his hand on the man’s arm, and then eventually persuaded him to step back onto the bridge.

“And then we basically had a good hug, and I was able to stay with him for a couple of minutes until the police arrived,” Clint said.

Clint admits that the incident left him feeling shaken – and that when he first saw the man, he simply hadn’t known what to do.

But Colin Jackson, deputy director of York Samaritans, confirmed that by gently trying to engage with the man in a non-threatening manner, he had done the right thing.

"Suicides are preventable with timely interventions from family, friends or members of the public,” Colin said.

“The individual might feel disassociated from others, the world around them, and even their own emotions - like they are in a bubble - and they sometimes might not show any visible signs of distress.

“Samaritans have run Small Talk Saves Lives campaigns that seek to empower the public to trust their instincts and to start a conversation if they think someone needs help.

“The campaign reassures the public that a little small talk like ‘where can I get a coffee?’ can be all it takes to interrupt someone’s suicidal thoughts and help set them on a path to recovery."

Police in York have confirmed the details of the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were contacted by a member of the public at 9.20pm on Thursday, September 14 with reports of a man on the wrong side of the bridge railings on Tower Street. Officers attended and the man was brought to safety and given the support he requires.”

If you or a loved one need someone to talk to, you can call Samaritans any time, day or night, for free on 116 123.

Alternatively, you can email Jo@Samaritans.org or visit the Samaritans website for other ways to make contact.