Dubbed as “Britain’s Tastiest 10k”, the foodie-themed 10k course takes place in and around the town.

Taking inspiration from France’s Marathon du Medoc, the Marathon du Malton 10k takes participants on a culinary journey around the foodie town and the surrounding countryside, with stops throughout the course to enjoy food and drink samples from local producers.

Samples on offer throughout the course ranging from mini roast beef & Yorkshire puddings courtesy of the Talbot Hotel, hand-crafted macarons from Florian Poirot, and Malton Brewery’s celebrated Yorkshire pudding beer.

Foodie-themed fancy dress was of course encouraged, with a certain ‘Colonel Sanders’ taking home the bacon for ‘best-dressed’.

Mark Brayshaw, Head of Visit Malton, said: “We really are food lovers here in Malton, and the Marathon du Malton 10k is the ultimate sporting event that unites a love of food and exercise, as well as the heady mix of alcohol and endorphins.”

“It was joyous to see so many people get involved with the race this year, and to see so many runners (and walkers!) donning their food-inspired costumes to eat, drink and stagger their way around Yorkshire’s Food Capital. We can’t wait to host the event again next September for even more foodie fun!”

For more information on the Marathon du Malton 10k, or to see what else is upcoming in Visit Malton’s calendar of foodie events, please visit: Visit Malton - Yorkshire's Food Capital