Ryan Swain, from Malton, is working in partnership with North Yorkshire Council in a series of events starting this Saturday at the Hive community hub and library in Norton at 11am.

The 33-year-old TV and Radio host has been a mental health campaigner and speaker for two years. The talks are done voluntarily and aim to inspire young people to be more open about their own mental health and feelings and emotions with others.

In a working partnership with North Yorkshire Council he will be coming to Hive community hub and library in his home town of Norton near Malton this Saturday September 23rd at 11am tickets are free and you can find out more information by calling the Hive.

As well as Norton Library, Ryan will be stopping at Kirkbymoorside Primary School, Trinity Academy in Halifax and Bradford as well as the Ministry of Justice.

The tour, which is called “You, Me & ADHD” will see Ryan share some personal stories, as well as encouraging others to share theirs looking at ways to improvise, adapt and overcome neurodivergent and mental health disorders and use them to do positive things.

Ryan said he was looking to get as many schools, colleges, universities, art centres and youth clubs involved as he can and will be offering the talks completely free of charge.

He said: “I want to show people that just because you’ve been diagnosed with a mental health disorder that it's not all negative and you can use your ADHD to your own advantage.

“It’s also in place to educate teachers and parents on how to approach ADHD as a whole and encourage using ways and means I’ve found to overcome the disorder and use it positively.

“Some misconceptions are that everybody with the condition is hyperactive, there’s been focus around suffers mood swings and a tendency to lash out and be violent there’s also misconceptions around the fact ADHD is something that only children have and then grow out of which is nonsense when in fact adults can have it too.

“The aim of the talk is to inspire young people to talk and express how they’re feeling both physically and emotionally and connect with their and other people’s mental health and talk out about it’s also in place to give them inspiration and show them that you can still achieve your dreams and goals if you have ADHD and you can channel it in to positive things.

“I’m excited and nervous because this is a new venture for me but I want to use my name and social media following for all of the right reasons.”

For more information message Ryan Swain on Facebook or you can email management@ryanswain.co.uk