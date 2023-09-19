A well-regarded city secondary school is looking for a deputy head teacher for pastoral care.

As The Press reported earlier this year, parents at Fulford School were informed of a change in the leadership structure within South York Multi Academy Trust (SYMAT), of which the school is part.

Following a national recruitment process the trustees of SYMAT, with the support of the governing body, appointed Russell Harris to the role of head teacher at Fulford.

Mr Harris, who has been working in the capacity of associate head with Andy Rosie last academic year will assume his new role in January 2024 when current head Steve Lewis moves from his joint role as head and CEO to become CEO full time.

Russell Harris (Image: Fulford School)

Mr Harris' said about the deputy role: "Following the previous post holder’s appointment to headship we have an exciting opportunity to appoint an exceptional practitioner to continue to raise standards and outcomes across the school and lead a pastoral team, to deliver excellence across the areas of pupil wellbeing, safeguarding, inclusion, and personal development across the school.

"We are seeking a compassionate, confident, and enthusiastic individual who is dedicated to ensuring the best outcomes for all students in our school.

"We expect this individual to go above and beyond in their commitment to excellence. However, this pursuit of excellence must be coupled with an unwavering focus on care and support.

"Therefore, anyone seeking this role must demonstrate qualities of warmth, humour, resilience, and, above all, emotional intelligence to uphold the core values of our school.

"Fulford is truly an exceptional school with outstanding students, staff, and a supportive community.

"It provides an excellent environment for professional growth and development and is indeed a wonderful place to work.

"This represents an exciting opportunity to join the Fulford School community, a school wholeheartedly dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our work. We appreciate your consideration of this opportunity and look forward to receiving your application."

For an informal discussion with Mr Harris please contact the head’s PA – Esta Ismail: ismaile@fulford.york.sch.uk . Visits to the school are encouraged.

The closing date is Monday, October 2 at midnight.